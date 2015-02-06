Andover City Council 07-20-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Resident Forum
- 4. Agenda Approval
4.1. Approval of Minutes (7/6/21 Regular)
- 5. Consent Items
- 6. Discussion Items
6.1. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report - Sheriff
- 6.2. Consider Removing No Parking Signs Along 159th Avenue NW – Engineering
- 6.3. Consider Rezoning Request – Rezone Property from R-1: Single Family Rural to R-4: Single Family Urban – 1326 & 1346 161st Avenue NW – Tamarack Land Development (Applicant) – Planning
- 6.4. Consider Preliminary Plat Request – Oakview Acres – 1326 & 1346 161st Avenue NW – Tamarack Land Development (Applicant) - Planning
- 7. Staff Items
7.1. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- 8. Mayor/Council Input
- 9. Adjournment