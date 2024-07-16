Andover City Council 07-16-2024

Loading the player...
- Call to Order – 7:00 p.m.
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (6/25/24 Workshop; 7/2/24 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
10. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report – Sheriff
- 11. Award Bid/23-13/WM Improvements - Crosstown Blvd. NW (RR Tracks to 158th Ave. NW) - Andover Blvd. NW (Vale St. NW to Prairie Rd. NW) - Prairie Rd. NW (Andover Blvd. NW to 157th Ave. NW) - Engineering
- Staff Items
12. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment