Andover City Council 06-20-2023

- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Legislative Update – Rep. Niska & Rep. Scott
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
10. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 11. Hold Public Hearing: Vacating a Portion of 175th Avenue NW
- 12. Consider Land Transfer for Remnants From Vacation of 175th Avenue NW
- 13. Discuss 2023 Strategic Planning and Goal Setting/Consider Approval of City of Andover Strategic Plan (Vision – Values – Goals)
- Staff Items
14. Reschedule August 1st Council Meeting
- 15. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment