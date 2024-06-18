Andover City Council 06-18-2024

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (5/28/24 Workshop; 6/4/24 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
12. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report – Sheriff
- 13. Public Hearing: Consider Vacation & Rededication of Easements – 510 & 540 165th Ave NW –Lots 2 & 3, Block 1, Preserve at Oak View – Planning
- 14. Public Hearing: Consider Vacation of Easement – 1273 156th LN NW – Lot 10, Block 2, Chesterton Commons 3rd Addition – Planning
- 15. Consider Comprehensive Plan Amendment – Sewer Staging Map – Planning
- Staff Items
16. Reschedule August 6, 2024 Council Meeting – Administration
- 17. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment