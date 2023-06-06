Andover City Council 06-06-2023

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Fire Department – New Firefighter Swearing In
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
12. 2022 Audit Presentation/Redpath & Co., Ltd
- 13. Hearing/Consider Classifying Dangerous Dog - 2849 142nd Lane NW
- 14. Consider a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Amendment to amend the Petersen Farms Planned Unit Development to incorporate the third phase of the Petersen Farms development which will be known as Legacy at Petersen Farms. (Applicant – JD Andover Holdings)
- Staff Items
15. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment