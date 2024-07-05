Andover City Council 05-07-2024

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
16. Public Hearing – Consider Vacation of Easement – Outlots B, C, and D in Legacy at Petersen Farms – Planning
- 17. Consider Final Plat – Legacy at Petersen Farms Second Addition - Planning
- 18. Consider a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment and Conditional Use Permits (CUP) for two drive-throughs for the property at 15170 Bluebird Street NW (PID 23-32-24-32-0025). (Applicant: SMNPT 1, LLC) - Planning
- 19. Consider City Code Amendments & Summary Ordinance for Publication – Title 12: Zoning Regulations, Title 11: Subdivision Regulations, Title 9: Building Regulations, and Title 13: Planning and Development – City of Andover (Applicant) - Planning
- Staff Items
20. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Closed Session – Discuss Pending Litigation Anderson Variance
- Adjournment