Andover City Council 05-04-2021

- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- 1. Approval of Minutes
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
5. Consider Rezoning Request – Rezone property from M2 -Multiple Dwelling to R-4 - Single Family-Urban Part of PIN 30-32-24-43-0001; Unaddressed parcel – Tom Bakritges, Capstone Homes
- 6. Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) / Planned Unit Development (PUD) Request - Part of PIN 30-32-24-43-0001; Unaddressed parcel – Tom Bakritges, Capstone Homes
- 7. Consider Preliminary Plat- Andover Village - Part of PIN 30-32-24-43-0001; Unaddressed parcel – Tom Bakritges, Capstone Homes
- Staff Items
8. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Closed Session:
a. Update Public Works Union Negotiations
- Adjournment