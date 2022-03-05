Andover City Council 05-03-2022

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Recess to Board of Review
a. Discuss/Consider Appellant Appeals Open from April 18, 2022
- b. Close Board of Review
- Reconvene Regular City Council Meeting
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
12. Consider Rezoning Request – Rezone Property From R-1: Single Family Rural to R-4: Single Family Urban – PIN 22-32-24-24-0017 – Tamarack Land-Nightingale Villas, LLC (Applicant)
- 13. Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) / Planned Unit Development (PUD) Request – Nightingale Villas – PIN 22-32-24-24-0017 – Tamarack Land-Nightingale Villas, LLC (Applicant)
- 14. Consider Preliminary Plat Request – Nightingale Villas – PIN 22-32-24-24-0017 – Tamarack Land-Nightingale Villas, LLC (Applicant)
- Staff Items
15. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment