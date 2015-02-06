Andover City Council 04-20-2021

Loading the player...
- Call to Order – 7:00 p.m.
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- 1. Approval of Minutes (4/6/21 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
11. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 12. Consider – Conditional Use Permit – Liquor License – 1574 154th Ave NW, Suite 102 – Tasty Taco – Armando Ocampo & Vanessa Medina
- 13. Approve On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License/1574 154th Ave., Suite 102/Tasty Taco
- 14. Consider – Conditional Use Permit – Commercial Greenhouse – 14700 Sycamore St NW – Na Vang
- Staff Items
15. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment