Andover City Council 04-15-2025

- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (3/25/25 Workshop; 4/1/25 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
16. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 17. Consider a Residential Subdivision using a Planned Unit Development (PUD) on the Property at 13624 Gladiola Street NW (PID 33-32-24-31-0042) (Applicant: General Contractors of MN Inc)
- 18. Consider a Preliminary Plat for a 5-lot Residential Subdivision on the Property at 13624 Gladiola Street NW (PID 33-32-24-31-0042) (Applicant: General Contractors of MN Inc)
- 19. Consider a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the Addition of Antennas to the Existing Water Tower and Related Ground Mounted Equipment for the Property at 1717 Crosstown Boulevard NW (PID 22-32-24-41-00106) (Applicant: AT&T Mobility c/o Terra Consulting Group, Ltd.)
- Staff Items
20. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment