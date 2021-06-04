Andover City Council 04-06-2021

Loading the player...
- Call to Order – 7:00 p.m
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- 1. Approval of Minutes (3/16/21 Regular; 3/23/21 Workshop)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
13. Hold Public Hearing: Consider a Negative Declaration of Need or Ordering an Environmental Impact Statement for the Fields of Winslow Cove Development
- 14. Receive Outdoor Pickleball Study/Discuss 2022-2026 Park CIP/21-15
- 15. Discuss/Accept & Award Bid/21-18/Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)
- Staff Items
16. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment