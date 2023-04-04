Andover City Council 04-04-2023

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
15. Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Amendment for the placement of additional antennas onto the existing water tower on the property located at 1685 Crosstown Blvd. NW, (PID#: 22.32.24.41.0006) submitted by New Cingular Wireless, PCS, LLC c/o Steve Ward
- Staff Items
16. Reschedule July 4, 2023 Council Meeting
- 17. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment