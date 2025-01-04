Andover City Council 04-01-2025

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (3/18/25 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
10. Consider Resolution Approving the Issuance and Sale of a Senior Housing and Healthcare Revenue Note, Series 2025 (Wedum Andover Project) and Authorizing the Execution of Documents Relating Thereto – Administration
- 11. Consider a Variance for Commercial Building Construction Standards – 3149 162nd Ln NW; PID 16-32-24-23-0009 – Nick Morter, Minnesota Irrigation/Landscapes Unlimited Outdoors Inc. (Applicant) – Planning
- 12. Consider Interim Use Permit (IUP) Request – Mining & Land Reclamation – 16xxx Tulip St NW; PID# 08-32-24-34-0001 – Derrick Whiting (Applicant) – Planning
- 13. Consider a Planned Unit Development (PUD) of a Residential Subdivision on the Unaddressed Property at 16xxx Ward Lake Drive NW; PID# 11-32-24-41-0003 - SW Wold Construction Inc. (Applicant) – Planning
- 14. Consider Regulation of Adult-Use Cannabis Business Operations Ordinance – Administration
- 15. Consider City Code Amendment – City Code 12-2 Adding Definition of “Cannabis Retail Business” & City Code 12-11: Commercial/Industrial Permitted, Permitted Accessory, Conditional, Interim and Prohibited Uses – “Cannabis Retail Business” – City of Andover (Applicant) – Planning
- 16. Consider Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Request – Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) - 4020 160th Lane NW; PID# 18-32-24-41-0010 – Andrew Meister (Applicant) – Planning
- Staff Items
17. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment