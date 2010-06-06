Andover City Council 03-21-2023

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
12. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 13. Hold Rescheduled Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specs/23-11A Through 23-11L/23-15/Prairie Rd. NW & 23-16/Andover Blvd. NW/2023 Mill & Overlay
- 14. Public Hearing/Private Kennel License Request/15570 Potawatomi St. NW
- 15. Consider Variance Request – 17337 Roanoke St NW; PID# 06-32-24-33-0016 – Samantha Haupert & Colin Anderson (Applicants)
- 16. Consider a Conditional Use Permit Amendment (CUP) - 13655 Round Lake Boulevard; PID# 34-32-24-42-0009 and 33-32-24-42-0007 - Busch Architects (Applicant)
- 17. Consider Lot Split – 14034 Crosstown Blvd NW
- 18. Consider Dedication of Trail Easement – 14034 Crosstown Blvd NW
- Staff Items
19. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment