Andover City Council 03-16-2021

Loading the player...
- Call to Order - 7:00pm
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- 1. Approval of Minutes (2/23/21 Workshop; 3/2/21 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
8. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report – Sheriff
- 9. Consider Conditional Use Permit – Accessory Dwelling Unit – 4815 159th Ave NW – Margaret Kliber (Applicant) – Planning
- 10. Consider Comprehensive Plan Amendment – Future Land Use Map – Capstone Homes, LLC (Applicant) – Planning
- 11. Consider City Code Amendment – City Code Title 12, Chapter 12 – City of Andover (Applicant) - Planning
- Staff Items
12. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment