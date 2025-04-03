Andover City Council 03-04-2025

Loading the player...
- Call to Order—7:00 p.m.
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
7. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specification/25-11A, 2025 Full Depth Reclamation (Meadows of Round Lake Area)/25-12A, 2025 Mill & Overlay (Tulip St. NW - 161" Ave. NW to 168d' Ln. NW)/25-12B, 2025 Mill & Overlay (Kadlec Addn./Oakwood Estates/White Oaks Country Estates/172nd Ave. NW)/25-12C, 2025 Mill & Overlay (Country Oaks West & Birch Pine Estates)—Engineering
- 8. Public Hearing: Issuance of Senior Housing and Healthcare Revenue Bonds (Andover Senior Housing Campus/J.A. Wedum Foundation Project)—Administration
- 9. Public Hearing—Consider Vacation of Easement—Outlots A, B, and C, in Fields of Winslow Cove, and Outlot A and B in Fields of Winslow Cove 3rd Addition—Planning
- 10. Consider Final Plat—Fields of Winslow Cove Forth Addition—Planning
- 11. Consider Sketch Plan for Planned Unit Development (PUD) for Finnes Estates— 888 Crosstown Blvd NW and 155540 Prairie Rd NW—Brian Jansen, Boulder Contracting (Applicant)—Planning
- Staff Items
12. Administrator's Report—Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
13. Interviews for City Council Vacancy