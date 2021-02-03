Andover City Council 03-02-2021

Loading the player...
- Call to Order – 7:00 p.m
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- 1. Approval of Minutes (2/16/21 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
12. Consider Lot Split & Acceptance of Easements – 2225 167th Ave NW – Clint & Danica Sheifelbein (Applicant) – Planning
- 7. Approve Use of Park Dedications Funds for Replacement of Shelter/Hawkridge Park/21-12 – Engineering
- Staff Items
13. Schedule Local Board of Appeal & Equalization Meeting – Administration
- 14. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment