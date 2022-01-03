Andover City Council 03-01-2022

Loading the player...
- Call to Order – 7:00 p.m.
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- 1. Approval of Minutes (2/15/22 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
7. Hold Public Hearing: Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easement – 15370 Eldorado St NW – Thomas Schnack (Applicant) – Planning
- 8. Hold Public Hearing: Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easement – 4452 167th Ave NW – Lot 13 Block 2 Meadows at Petersen Farms- JD Andover Holdings, LLC (Applicant) – Planning
- 9. Consider Lot Split Request – PIN 17-32-24-13-0007; 3415 163rd Ln NW – (Applicant – Rachel Humnick and Jaime Humnick) - Planning
- 10. Consider Preliminary Plat Request – PIN 17-32-24-13-0007; 3415 163rd Ln NW (Parcel B) – (Applicant – Rachel Humnick and Jaime Humnick) - Planning
- 11. Consider Conditional Use Permit Amendment Request - PIN 16-32-24-23-0007; 3017 161 st Avenue NW – (Applicant – Pyramid Network Services) – Planning
- 12. Discuss/Consider Approval – Updated Precinct Boundaries and Polling Locations – Administration
- Staff Items
13. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment