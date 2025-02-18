Andover City Council 02-18-2025

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (1/22/25 Special; 1/28/25 Workshop; 2/4/25 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
10. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report – Sheriff
- 11. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specification/25-11B, 2025 Full Depth Reclamation (Fox Meadows & Indian Meadows/25-11C, 2025 Full Depth Reclamation (Pine Hills Addn.) & 25-11D, 2025 Full Depth Reclamation (Andover Commercial Park) – Engineering
- Staff Items
12. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment