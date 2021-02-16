Andover City Council 02-16-2021

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- 1. Approval of Minutes s (1/26/21 Workshop; 2/2/21 Regular; 2/2/21 Closed)
- Consent Items
2. Approve Payment of Claims – Finance
3. Approve Plans & Specs/Order Ad for Bids/21-18/Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) – Engineering
4. Approve Request to Waive Tournament Fee for the Heroes Tourney-Tribute to the Troops of Minnesota – Engineering
5. Order Improvement/Order Plans & Specs/21-21/Coon Creek Trunk Lift Station #11 – Engineering
6. Order Improvement/21-27/Public Works/Refinish Exterior Panels – Engineering
7. Approve JPA with Ham Lake/University Ave. South of County Rd. 16 (Andover Blvd.) - Engineering
8. Approve Used Vehicle Business License – Administration
9. Approve Resolution Approving the Classification and Requesting Conveyance of Tax Forfeited Property – PIN 29-32-24-42-0006 - Planning
10. Accept Resignation of Jason Grode, Parks Maintenance Supervisor – Administration
11. Receive January 2021 City Investment Reports – Administration
- Discussion Items
12. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report – Sheriff
- a. Meet the Deputies
- 13. NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) Presentation & Public Meeting/21-1
- 14. Sketch Plan Review – 1326 & 1346 161st Ave NW – Tamarack Land Development, LLC (Applicant)
- 15. Comprehensive Plan Text Amendment – City of Andover (Applicant)
- 16. Consider Comprehensive Plan and MUSA Amendment – PID# 24-32-24-43-0001 – City of Andover (Applicant)
- 17. Authorize Distribution of EAW- Fields of Winslow Cove
- Staff Items
18. COVID-19 Update - Administration
- 19. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment