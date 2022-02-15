Andover City Council 02-15-2022

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Meet the Deputies
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
15. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 16. Consider Rezoning Request – Amend zoning boundaries between Neighborhood Business (NB) and Multiple Dwelling (M-2) zoning districts within parcel – PIN 30-32-24-43-0018; Unaddressed parcel – Blaine Waters, Quest Development (Applicant – LGA Andover LLC)
- 17. Consider request for Preliminary Plat titled “Andover Crossings” – PIN 30-32-24-43-0018; Unaddressed parcel – Blaine Waters, Quest Development (Applicant – LGA Andover LLC)
- Staff Items
18. Schedule Local Board of Appeal & Equalization Meeting
- 19. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment