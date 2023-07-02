Andover City Council 02-07-2023

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
17. Public Hearing: Consider Vacation of Easement – 3147 140th Ave NW
- 18. Public Hearing: Consider Vacation of Easement – Unassigned Parcels in Fields of Winslow Cove – PID# 24-32-24-32-0055, 24-32-24-33-0002 & 23-32-24-41-0002
- 19. Consider Fields of Winslow Cove 2nd Addition Final Plat
- 20. NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) Presentation & Public Meeting/23-1
- Staff Items
21. Schedule Local Board of Appeal & Equalization Meeting
- 22. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment