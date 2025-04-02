Andover City Council 02-04-2025

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (1/14/25 Special; 1/21/25 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
16. NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) Presentation & Public Meeting/25-1 – Engineering
- 17. Hearing/Consider Classifying a Nuisance Dog/2450 177th Lane – Administration
- 18. QCTV Annual Report Presentation – Administration
- 19. Consider Amending the Planned Unit Development (PUD) for Grey Oaks, Block 4, Lots 4-27, Ray & Jill Ostby (Applicants) – Planning
- Staff Items
20. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment