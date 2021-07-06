Andover City Council 01-21-2025

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
1. Approval of Minutes (1/7/25 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
11. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report – Sheriff
- 12. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specification/25-2A/2025 Street Reconstruction (Xenia Street NW/Vintage Street NW/161st Avenue NW) – Engineering
- 13. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specification/25-2B/2025 Street Reconstruction (Indian Meadows 4th & 5th Additions) – Engineering
- Staff Items
14. Select 2025 Local Board of Appeal & Equalization Dates – Administration
- 15. Administrator’s Report – Administration
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment