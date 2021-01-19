Andover City Council 01-19-2021

Loading the player...
- Call to Order - 7:00pm
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- 1. Approval of Minutes (1/5/21 Regular)
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
12. Anoka County Sheriff's Office Monthly Report
- 13. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specs/21-17/2021 Mill & Overlay/SE Corner of City
- 14. Hold Public Hearing: Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easement – Lot 2 Block 1 Hickory Meadows 2nd Addition – 297 143rd Avenue NW- Jim Weaver
- 15. Hold Public Hearing: Consider Nuisance Dog/Dangerous Dog
- Staff Items
16. COVID-19 Update
- 17. Administrator's Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment