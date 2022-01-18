Andover City Council 01-18-2022

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
10. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 11. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specs/22-15/2022 Mill & Overlay/Chesterton Commons Area & Fox Hollow Area
- 12. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specs/22-16/2022 Mill & Overlay/Andover Boulevard NW
- 13. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specs/22-17/2022 Mill & Overlay/Bluebird Street NW
- 14. Consider Approval – Resolution Authorizing the Signing & Execution of Minnesota Opiods State-Subdivision Memorandum of Agreement, The Distributor Subdivision Settlement Participation Agreement & the Janssen Subdivision Settlement Participation Agreement - Administration
- Staff Items
15. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment