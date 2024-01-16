Andover City Council 01-16-2024

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Resident Forum
- Agenda Approval
- Consent Items
- Discussion Items
15. Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report
- 16. Hold Public Hearing/Order Plans & Specs/24-2/2024 Street Reconstruction – Engineering
- 17. Remove from Table - Consider Comprehensive Plan Amendment Request – PID# 23-32-24-33-0002 & PID# 23-32-24-32-0006 – To change the guided land use for the above noted properties from URHL – Urban Residential High Low to URH – Urban Residential High and 1.5 acres of NC – Neighborhood Commercial. (Applicant: J.A. Wedum Foundation)
- 18. Remove from Table - Consider Rezoning Request - PID# 23-32-24-33-0002 & PID# 23-32-24-32-0006 – Rezone Properties from M-2: Multiple Dwelling High Low Density to M-3 Multiple Dwelling High Density and NB – Neighborhood Business. (Applicant: J.A. Wedum Foundation)
- Staff Items
19. Administrator’s Report
- Mayor/Council Input
- Adjournment