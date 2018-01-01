Andover Special City Council Workshop 11-27-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Comprehensive Plan Update Discussion - Planning
- 3. Update/Discuss Potential City Campus Master Plan Projects
A. Public Works - Engineering
B. Community Center - Administration
a. Discuss Referendum
- 4. Update of Community Gardens on Grace Lutheran Church Property - Engineering
- 5. 2019 Budget Development Discussion - Administration
- 6. 2019 Property Tax Levy Discussion - Administration
- 7. 2018 Budget Progress Reports - Administration
- 8. 2018 City Investments Review - Administration
- 9. Other Business
- Closed Session
10. City Administrator Performance Appraisal
11. Adjournment